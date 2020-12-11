STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM focus on livelihood creation, farmer loans  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed the administrative machinery to remain alert to face the challenge of economic revival arising out of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his review of Ekamra Kshetra project around Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed the administrative machinery to remain alert to face the challenge of economic revival arising out of the pandemic. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conference, the Chief Minister said that the government has given top most priority on creation of livelihood options during the pandemic and announced that he will take a review of disbursement of loans to farmers, Mission Shakti members and MSMEs with the district collectors and bank authorities on December 22.

Stating that any delay or refusal in disbursement of loans will not be tolerated, Naveen said that the Union Finance Ministry will be informed the same day about banks not showing interest to disburse loans.
He said that the State government is ready with a complete database and created necessary logistics for Covid-19 vaccination which is likely to start in the country very soon.

He, however, requested the people to abide by all the Covid-19 precautions and guidelines as the vaccination process may continue for more than a year. Odisha has emerged as one of the best states in the management of Covid-19 situation, he said and added that it has been praised by the Niti Aayog.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the State government has made all arrangements for vaccination in consultation with the Centre. Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra announced that sero survey will be conducted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in January. 

