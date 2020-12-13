Another minor girl of Nayagarh goes missing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : As the political battle over the Nayagarh minor murder continues, another minor girl allegedly went missing from her house in the district on Friday afternoon. The three-year-old girl, youngest daughter of a mason Sanjay Sahoo, became untraceable from Badhipatna village under Ranpur police limits.

The kid was playing outside her house and went missing between 2 pm and 2.30 pm. Sahoo frantically searched for his daughter but in vain and had to file a missing complaint with Ranpur Police.

Sarankul SDPO said a case has been registered and three police teams formed to trace the missing girl. The girl’s father was present in the house along with other family members when she mysteriously disappeared.

On Saturday, police took help of the Odisha Fire Service personnel and sniffer dogs in the investigation. The rescue personnel searched the wells and ponds in the village on the day but to no avail.

The girl’s parents suspect that their daughter might have been abducted by some blanket sellers who had come to their village on Friday.