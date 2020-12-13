STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Zero active case in Sonepur

Sonepur became the first district in the State to report zero active case on Saturday. Only one patient from the district who was under treatment recovered on Saturday.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers taking blood samples of people for COVID-19 tests in Tirupati on Friday.

Two healthworkers collecting samples | FILE PICTURE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sonepur became the first district in the State to report zero active case on Saturday. Only one patient from the district who was under treatment recovered on Saturday.

The State dashboard maintained by the Health department indicated that Sonepur recorded a total 4,676 cases and 21 deaths between June and December. While 4,655 patients have recovered, there is no active case left. Although 12 people had tested positive in the district since December 2, the dashboard claimed they have recovered.    

The number of active cases in the State came down to 2,826 after 405 patients recovered from 27 districts. The total recoveries now stands at 3,18,683, nearly 98.55 per cent (pc) of the total confirmed cases of 3,23,364.

The State recorded 335 new cases, including 193 from quarantine and the rest detected during contact tracing. Sundargarh recorded the maximum 52 cases, followed by Khurda (31) and Mayurbhanj (29). While 16 districts reported less than 10 cases, no new case was found in Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sonepur.

The Covid-19 death toll crossed the 1,800-mark as four more patients, including two from Sundargarh and one each from Balasore and Malkangiri districts succumbed to the disease. Khurda district has accounted for 308 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundargarh (154), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonepur COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp