COVID-19: Zero active case in Sonepur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sonepur became the first district in the State to report zero active case on Saturday. Only one patient from the district who was under treatment recovered on Saturday.

The State dashboard maintained by the Health department indicated that Sonepur recorded a total 4,676 cases and 21 deaths between June and December. While 4,655 patients have recovered, there is no active case left. Although 12 people had tested positive in the district since December 2, the dashboard claimed they have recovered.

The number of active cases in the State came down to 2,826 after 405 patients recovered from 27 districts. The total recoveries now stands at 3,18,683, nearly 98.55 per cent (pc) of the total confirmed cases of 3,23,364.

The State recorded 335 new cases, including 193 from quarantine and the rest detected during contact tracing. Sundargarh recorded the maximum 52 cases, followed by Khurda (31) and Mayurbhanj (29). While 16 districts reported less than 10 cases, no new case was found in Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sonepur.

The Covid-19 death toll crossed the 1,800-mark as four more patients, including two from Sundargarh and one each from Balasore and Malkangiri districts succumbed to the disease. Khurda district has accounted for 308 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (245), Sundargarh (154), Cuttack (137) and Puri (110).