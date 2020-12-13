STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Panigrahy took money from six job aspirants

Six job aspirants had allegedly given a huge amount of money to the expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and his associates to get employment in Tata Motors.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy

Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Six job aspirants had allegedly given a huge amount of money to the expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and his associates to get employment in Tata Motors. Informing this to mediapersons at Cuttack on Saturday, Crime Branch ADG SK Priyadarshi said out of the six job aspirants who had lodged complaints, two of them had transferred the money to Panigrahy’s bank accounts. Four others gave cash to the legislator and his close associates.

He said Panigrahy and his associates had spread false information that suspended IFS official Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash was working as a managing director with Tata Motors to catch the attention of the job seekers.  Sources said Akash was charging at least `5 lakh from each job aspirant and Crime Branch has urged other victims who have been reportedly defrauded by him to come forward and lodge complaints.

Tata Motors had lodged a complaint with the agency against Akash stating that he had impersonated himself as a senior executive of the company and was promised employment to the job aspirants. Crime Branch had later registered a case in this regard in September.

Akash and Panigrahy’s daughter were scheduled to get married in Udaipur on December 11. While Vigilance arrested Abhay and his son on November 27 on charges of corruption, Panigrahy was apprehended on December 3 in connection with the case registered against Akash. Meanwhile, Crime Branch brought Akash on five-day remand on Friday and his interrogation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradeep Panigrahy
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp