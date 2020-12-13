Panigrahy took money from six job aspirants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Six job aspirants had allegedly given a huge amount of money to the expelled Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and his associates to get employment in Tata Motors. Informing this to mediapersons at Cuttack on Saturday, Crime Branch ADG SK Priyadarshi said out of the six job aspirants who had lodged complaints, two of them had transferred the money to Panigrahy’s bank accounts. Four others gave cash to the legislator and his close associates.

He said Panigrahy and his associates had spread false information that suspended IFS official Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash was working as a managing director with Tata Motors to catch the attention of the job seekers. Sources said Akash was charging at least `5 lakh from each job aspirant and Crime Branch has urged other victims who have been reportedly defrauded by him to come forward and lodge complaints.

Tata Motors had lodged a complaint with the agency against Akash stating that he had impersonated himself as a senior executive of the company and was promised employment to the job aspirants. Crime Branch had later registered a case in this regard in September.

Akash and Panigrahy’s daughter were scheduled to get married in Udaipur on December 11. While Vigilance arrested Abhay and his son on November 27 on charges of corruption, Panigrahy was apprehended on December 3 in connection with the case registered against Akash. Meanwhile, Crime Branch brought Akash on five-day remand on Friday and his interrogation is underway.