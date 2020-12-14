STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weddings keep Bhubaneswar civic body on toes

The civic body is also on alert as more number of such events is likely to take place this month and January.

Published: 14th December 2020 07:32 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With large number of wedding functions taking place in the State Capital from this week, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has renewed its focus on enforcing Covid guidelines during such events.  Around 300 to 400 wedding events took place in the city each day on December 9 and 11. BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick said five teams, including three zonal level squads, have been formed to prevent large crowding during the wedding events and deal with the situation more effectively. The civic body is also on alert as more number of such events is likely to take place this month and January.

Though a maximum gathering of 100 has been allowed for such events in the city, practice of safety measures and social distancing remains a challenge. The public behaviour also holds significance in dealing with such situation, especially when the possibility of a second wave hasn’t been ruled out. Keeping the social functions in view, BMC needs to ramp up coronavirus testing to isolate the suspects at the earliest. Sources said around 1,700 to 2,000 tests are done on a daily basis. It is, however, being done on ‘test on demand’ basis.  More number of cases and less recoveries in the last three days have also prompted the civic officials to keep a close eye on the situation.

TAGS
Bhubaneswar Weddings coronavirus
