Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows Christmas celebrations with limited guests

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said Christmas can be celebrated with a limited number of guests by following social distancing norms.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow Christmas celebrations in churches amid the Covid-19 pandemic by strict adherence to all guidelines and protocols.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said Christmas can be celebrated with a limited number of guests by following social distancing norms. “Members of the Christian community had earlier approached us over Christmas celebrations this year. Keeping in view their request, a special provision has been made for them,” he said.

The church committees will have to apply for permission from the BMC giving details about the number of devotees to visit the church on the day and specifying whether there will be adequate space to maintain social distancing. A decision to grant permission will be taken after reviewing all the details, he said.

“Each and every church has to submit a special request and provide details of the space and the number of persons who can be accommodated at a particular point of time. Based on the details, we will issue an order for celebration,” he said.

However, secretary of the Church of Christ (Union Church) Paresh Das said they have come to know about such a provision only now and are yet to take a call on the issue. “A large number of devotees will want to attend church for Christmas celebrations. We are also not yet clear whether a Covid-19 certificate will be required like Shri Jagannath temple and Lingaraj temple,” he said. Das said preparations for online celebrations of Christmas have already been completed. However, with the latest developments in view, a committee of the church will issue SOP  basing on government instructions, he said.

No New Year celebrations
There would be no mass New Year celebrations in the city this year as the BMC has prohibited congregations at hotels and other places. The BMC has denied permission for any kind of group celebrations in hotels, clubs and pubs on the New Year eve.

