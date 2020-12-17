Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation plans to increase capacity of night shelters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the bed capacity of the social equity centre here from existing 50 to 100 to provide shelter to more number of urban homeless during winter nights.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. It was also decided to set up another 50-bed transit shelter close to the social equity centre and develop other eight shelters for urban homeless (SUHs) managed privately.

Officials said at present, around 70 homeless persons have been accommodated at the centre. Besides, around 100 other needy persons have been shifted to the privately managed SUHs. The city has seven SUHs at Chandrasekharpur, Ashok Nagar, Ghatikia, Ganganagar, Bhimpur, Mali Sahi and Baramunda where around 325 persons can be accommodated.

The SUHs have also been asked to raise their capacity, if needed, to accommodate the needy persons and beggars and protect them from the cold weather conditions, BMC officials said. They said teams have been formed with the help of two private agencies - Patita Udhar Samiti and Bikash - to rescue urban homeless and destitute in the city. “Instant mobilisation will be done to rescue people sleeping on streets. The agencies in-charge of managing SUHs have been instructed for regular mobilisation with the support of BMC and local police,” said BMC deputy commissioner Kamala Kanta Behera.

As per provision, order has been issued to provide free food to the inmates of the social equity centre and SUHs during day and night. The agencies managing the SUHs have also been asked to take adequate measures against Covid-19, Behera said.

The mercury level in the State Capital is presently around 16 to 18 degree Celsius during night which is expected to fall further after two days, IMD officials said.