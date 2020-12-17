STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government committed to strengthen justice delivery system: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Justice Rafiq said quick redressal of justice is significant for an effective justice system. 

Published: 17th December 2020 09:12 AM

Guests during the inauguration of new court building at Hinjilicut

Guests during the inauguration of new court building at Hinjilicut | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said his government is committed to achieve the constitutional goal of providing access to justice for all citizens. Inaugurating the new court building of Civil Judge Junior Division-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Hinjilicut jointly with Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Mohammed Rafiq through digital platform, Naveen said the right to justice is a fundamental right and his government is committed to strengthen the justice delivery system.

Notwithstanding the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said the government established four new courts in the State recently to decide commercial disputes. This is apart from the 45 courts set up exclusively to try offences against women.

“The government is working closely with the High Court to provide adequate funds for developing infrastructure to meet the requirements of judiciary,” he said adding these new infrastructure will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

He said the government is equally committed to protect the interests of lawyer community. The enhancement of the annual grant to the Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore and amendment of the Advocates Welfare Fund Act, 1961 to provide financial assistance to lawyers are proof of this commitment.

Chief Justice Rafiq said quick redressal of justice is significant for an effective justice system. The courts in the State are committed to provide justice to people as it is evident from the fact that the High Court has disposed nearly 40,000 cases by December 14, 2020 despite restrictions posed by the pandemic, he stated.

