Nayagarh minor death: Parents unaware daughter was raped before murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The parents of the five-year-old girl, who was brutally murdered in Jadupur village of Nayagarh in July this year, said they were not aware that their daughter was also sexually assaulted. Raising questions on the investigation by local police following the revelation that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found evidence of rape of the girl before being murdered, her father Ashok Sahoo said, “My daughter’s post-mortem was conducted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Local police neither informed that she was sexually assaulted nor provided us the autopsy report.”

Sahoo claimed that he frequently demanded his daughter’s post-mortem report from the investigating officer of the police station, IIC, SDPO, SP, Crime Branch and even the SIT but to no avail. “Local police told us that the investigation is continuing and asked us to wait for the report till the accused are arrested,” he said.

A senior police officer said the kin of people murdered, killed in accidents or suicides can request for the post-mortem report from the investigating/enquiry officer to know the exact cause of the death or to claim money from the insurance companies.

“The chief district medical officer, the SP and IO have one copy each of the autopsy report. However, in sensitive cases, police can opt against providing the report until the investigation is completed, an accused is arrested or chargesheet is filed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sahoo has been claiming that his daughter’s eyes were gouged out and kidneys removed after her murder. “Let the SIT probe whether the person involved in trading my daughter’s organs had also sexually assaulted her,” he said.