Expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahy’s aide arrested for link in job scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Sarbeswar Rao, a close aide of expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, in connection with the alleged job scam case.

Sarbeswar, a retired principal of a college in Berhampur, had conned job aspirants mostly in the area and across Ganjam district, said police.

Tata Motors had lodged a complaint with the CB against suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash for impersonating as the company’s senior executive and cheating several job aspirants on the promise of providing them employment in the company.

The legislator was arrested by the CB for his involvement in the job scam on December 3. Pradeep and Sarbeswar had allegedly collected payments from some of the victims on behalf of Akash. “Of the six complainants, one of them had given the money to Pradeep through Sarbeswar.

Akash’s personal assistant David Peter has also revealed that Sarbeswar was sending the final list of the candidates to them,” said a senior CB officer.