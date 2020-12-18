Khadi Commission to launch cow dung based ‘Vedic Paint’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Pratap Sarangi on Thursday said that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will soon be launching ‘Vedic Paint’ made out of cow dung.

Sarangi informed about the development shortly after his senior Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari announced about the upcoming product on his Twitter account. “We are soon going to launch a ‘Vedic Paint’ made of cow dung through the KVIC. It will help in strengthening the village economy and provide additional income to the farmers. It will complement the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister,” Sarangi tweeted in Odia.

He further said that the eco-friendly, non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable paint would be available in distemper and emulsion. It will dry in just four hours. This venture will provide an additional income of up to Rs 55,000 to the livestock farmers. “I gracefully solicit the upward thinking of Cabinet Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for providing a boon to India. This eco-friendly product is the first of its kind in the world. Let’s introduce Vedic Paint in the global market for value addition,” Sarangi said in another tweet.

Cow dung plaster, commonly used in rural areas, is believed to be auspicious and has the best natural disinfectants with antibacterial properties. Dried cow dung cakes are used as cooking fuel in both rural and urban areas of the country. A paper published by five students of Vellore Institute of Technology said that cow dung paint can improve air quality and reduce the need for air conditioning as it acts as an insulator and keeps heat out in summers while holding it inside in winters.

WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE?

The paint will be eco-friendly, non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and washable

It will be available in distemper and emulsion

It will dry in just 4 hours

The venture will provide an additional income of up to `55,000 to the livestock farmers