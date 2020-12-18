STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minimum temperature to dip in Odisha

After a brief spell of warm weather, the minimum temperature is expected to dip in Odisha within the next three to four days.

IMD on Thursday said the minimum temperature is likely to dip by 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree during the period

By Express News Service

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the minimum temperature is likely to dip by 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree during the period.

“Western disturbance has crossed Jharkhand. Dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds are likely to strengthen in next three to four days and start blowing towards Odisha for which temperature will dip across the State,” said  Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Only six places in the State recorded 15 degree Celsius or less on Thursday. While Sundargarh, Phulbani and Daringbadi recorded 13 degree Celsius each, Sambalpur recorded 7 degree Celsius above normal minimum temperature followed by Angul 4.1 degree, Bhubaneswar 2.6 degree and Cuttack 2.1 degree Celsius.

“In the last three days, most places in Odisha recorded above normal minimum temperature. Under the influence of western disturbance which approached Bihar and Jharkhand, warm winds at lower latitude entered into the State and led to a significant rise in minimum temperature,” Das explained. Meanwhile, Odisha IMD has predicted shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the State in next two days. 

