Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Pareshram portal

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched PAReSHRAM portal along with 22 online services of Labour and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) department.

He said the portal and online services will be helpful in ease of doing business and contribute significantly to industrial development of the State. Stating that technology is the foundation of 5T initiative, the Chief Minister said information regarding different labour laws will be available in the portal.

Industries, commercial organisations, small entrepreneurs and public will be benefited through this portal, he added. The portal will provide 52 types of services in coming days, he said and advised the department to deliver the services in a timely manner and sincerely.

Minister for Labour and ESI Sushant Singh said the portal will help achieve an industrially prosperous Odisha. Entrepreneurs can get registration certificate, licence, approval of design of the plant, renewal and other relevant services from this portal. Besides, application forms for different services and payments will be available in the portal.