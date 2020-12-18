STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Recast EPF pension structure: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Drawing attention of the Centre to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought recasting of the pension structure.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing the attention of the Centre to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought recasting of the pension structure.

Beneficiaries of the Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995, managed by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), are being given a paltry amount, the Chief Minister wrote in a letter to Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Labour and Employment.

“I would like to draw your attention to the plight of around 1.62 lakh EPF pensioners who with a paltry monthly pension are facing hardships in their advanced age”, the Chief Minister said. Stating that time and again EPS-95 pensioners’ associations are putting forth their demand for revision of minimum pension by the Centre, he said the beneficiaries have submitted a memorandum to the State government too.

The pensioners are also citing a recommendation by the Petition Committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Bhagar Singh Koshyari in 2013 for enhancement of monthly pension, which they understand is pending at the Centre for consideration, Naveen said. “The grievances of these pensioners deserve sympathetic consideration at your end as they had contributed to nation building at their prime age.

And now they should be protected by the State with reasonable financial and social security”, he said.  This can be ensured by recasting their pension structure for which they have been pursuing at every level, the Chief Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik EPF pensioners
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp