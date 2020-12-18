SIDAC gets centre of excellence tag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts (SIDAC), Bhubaneswar, has been accorded the Centre of Excellence (CoE) status by the Union government. This is the first such institute in the country to get the CoE tag. Established in 2004, SIDAC has been functioning as an autonomous agency for the development of handicrafts sector in Odisha.

SIDAC has developed syllabus for the craft courses and standardised the same by implementing the training programmes for more than 10 years. With integration of the State art, handicrafts and handloom museum, Kalabhoomi, SIDAC has now become a favoured place for the students from across the country for research activities. The organisation has successfully demonstrated its capacity for implementing skill programmes in different clusters and pockets funded by government agencies.