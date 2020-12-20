Special drive for towing away abandoned vehicles in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ease traffic in the State Capital, Commissionerate Police on Saturday launched a special drive to remove the abandoned and unattended vehicles parked on roads and footpaths.

On the day, 41 vehicles were removed from public places in Baramunda, Kalpana square, Bomikhal, near Kedar Gouri temple, Laxmisagar and Lewis Road areas. An abandoned bus was also towed in Baramunda. Of which, 26 owners were prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles (MV) rules.

“A week-long drive has been launched to remove the abandoned vehicles under Sections 127 and 201 of the MV Act,” Traffic DCP Saumya Mishra said.

Traffic police will review the situation after seven days and if other unattended vehicles are traced in the city then the drive will be extended further.

The owners will be contacted over telephone and public address system and if they do not respond within a stipulated time then their vehicles will be towed.

They will have to pay the fines along with the towing charges. If the owners fail to respond after that then the authorities may decide to auction the abandoned vehicles.