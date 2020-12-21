Covid cases constant in seven districts in Odisha, administration on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Evenas the daily Covid-19 caseload has dropped below 500 since november 28, the number of new cases continued to be remain between 20 and 50 in seven districts exposing their slack containment measures. the districts that are now in the top-10 list for recording maximum fresh cases include Angul, Sundargarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Puri. Of the 372 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Angul had the maximum 50 infections followed by Sundargarh (47), Khurda (38), Puri (28), Cuttack (26) and Mayurbhanj (24) taking the tally to 3,26,233.

The death toll and active cases now stand at 1,889 and 2,697 respectively. With the reduced testing, the positivity rate also continued to remain above one per cent. though the health department had decided that the number of tests will be maintained above 40,000 a day, it has come down to sub-30,000 range. health experts opined that the cases will definitely increase if tests are accelerated.

“The union health Ministry had also directed to minimise the rapid antigen tests (rAts) and increase the rt-PCr tests. But the health facilities in the State continued to focus on rAts. More than 85 pc tests are being conducted through antigen kits instead of maximum 40 pc as mandated by the iCMr,” they pointed out. Additional Chief Secretary of health department PK Mohapatra, however, insisted that the overall positivity rate h