STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Demand to cover up BJD failure: Odisha BJP

He has done nothing for the economic transformation of the State despite its abundant natural resources.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Sunday lambasted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for once again raising the special category State status demand and his claim that only a regional party like BJD can do justice to the aspirations of the people of Odisha.“The Chief Minister has been misleading the people to cover up his government’s failure in the last 20 years. He has done nothing for the economic transformation of the State despite its abundant natural resources.

He is now trying to instigate the youth of the State on language issue which is ridiculous,” said State BJP president Samir Mohanty.  Addressing a gathering of party workers and people before the launching of a five-day padayatra from Lingaraj temple demanding justice for the minor girl of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district, Mohanty said the demand for special category status to Odisha lost relevance after liberal funding by the Narendra Modi government to the State.

BJP activists taking out a padayatra over Nayagarh
minor girl murder case in Bhubaneswar on Sunday
| Biswanath Swain

Listing out the quantum of funds provided by the Centre to the State in the last six years, the BJP leader said the BJD government has dubious distinction of not utilising the Central assistance in time. “The Chief Minister is well aware of the criteria for granting special category status to a state. He is raking up the issue when he found it politically convenient. The people of the State are well aware of such antics of the BJD president,” Mohanty said.

Tearing into the Chief Minister for claiming credit for protecting Odia language and the rich cultural heritage of the State, Mohanty sought to know how long it will take for the BJD government to set up the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district and institutionalise Odia as official language.

The Chief Minister took 20 years to accord State anthem status to ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ while the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of steps to preserve and popularise the art and culture of Odisha outside the State.Responding to the assertion of the Chief Minister that his government will continue to fight over Mahanadi water disputes, the State BJP president said the government did not want a solution to the problem. 

“How many times the Chief Minister had convened meeting to discuss the contentious issues? He never bothered to convene an all-party meeting on the issue despite repeated demands by the opposition,” Mohanthy said.

Coming down heavily on the government for shielding Minister Arun Sahoo and his aide Babuli Nayak, the main accused in the Nayagarh minor girl murder case, Mohanty said his party will continue the fight till justice is delivered to the victim. National BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said, “We demand a CBI probe into the case and removal of Sahoo from the ministerial post. If our demands are not met, we will continue the stir.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Odisha
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp