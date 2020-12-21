Demand to cover up BJD failure: Odisha BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday lambasted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for once again raising the special category State status demand and his claim that only a regional party like BJD can do justice to the aspirations of the people of Odisha.“The Chief Minister has been misleading the people to cover up his government’s failure in the last 20 years. He has done nothing for the economic transformation of the State despite its abundant natural resources.

He is now trying to instigate the youth of the State on language issue which is ridiculous,” said State BJP president Samir Mohanty. Addressing a gathering of party workers and people before the launching of a five-day padayatra from Lingaraj temple demanding justice for the minor girl of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district, Mohanty said the demand for special category status to Odisha lost relevance after liberal funding by the Narendra Modi government to the State.

BJP activists taking out a padayatra over Nayagarh

minor girl murder case in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

| Biswanath Swain

Listing out the quantum of funds provided by the Centre to the State in the last six years, the BJP leader said the BJD government has dubious distinction of not utilising the Central assistance in time. “The Chief Minister is well aware of the criteria for granting special category status to a state. He is raking up the issue when he found it politically convenient. The people of the State are well aware of such antics of the BJD president,” Mohanty said.

Tearing into the Chief Minister for claiming credit for protecting Odia language and the rich cultural heritage of the State, Mohanty sought to know how long it will take for the BJD government to set up the Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district and institutionalise Odia as official language.

The Chief Minister took 20 years to accord State anthem status to ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ while the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of steps to preserve and popularise the art and culture of Odisha outside the State.Responding to the assertion of the Chief Minister that his government will continue to fight over Mahanadi water disputes, the State BJP president said the government did not want a solution to the problem.

“How many times the Chief Minister had convened meeting to discuss the contentious issues? He never bothered to convene an all-party meeting on the issue despite repeated demands by the opposition,” Mohanthy said.

Coming down heavily on the government for shielding Minister Arun Sahoo and his aide Babuli Nayak, the main accused in the Nayagarh minor girl murder case, Mohanty said his party will continue the fight till justice is delivered to the victim. National BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said, “We demand a CBI probe into the case and removal of Sahoo from the ministerial post. If our demands are not met, we will continue the stir.”