Half seats have no takers, private ITIs cry out for Odisha government support

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Struggling with half vacant seats, private industrial training institutes (itis) in Odisha have urged the State government to lend support to enhance enrolment. Odisha has 46 government itis and around 510 private itis with combined seat strength of around 98,000 seats. the seat strength in private itis will be around 78,000. President of State Private iti Association Arun Kumar nayak said only around 50 per cent (pc) seats have been filled compared to more than 95 pc in government itis for 2020-21 academic session.

With 39,000 seats falling vacant in the private itis, necessary support is required from the Skill Development and technical Education (SDtE) department to encourage more number of students to enrol in them, he stated. the admission in-charge of Jaleswar iti in Balasore said while states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are providing financial support of up to Rs 80,000 per annum to all needy students to study in itis, including private ones, Odisha provides Rs 25,000 that too to students of St/SC communities only. increase in financial incentive will encourage students to pursue skill courses in itis, he said.

Private iti officials said the enrolment has been affected further this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. the industrial training centres have been started suffering ever since the government closed short-term certificate programmes offered to students in these institutes, they said. More support should be provided to private itis under Skill india and Skilled in Odisha initiatives to improve enrolment and boost technical education, they added. SDtE officials couldn’t be reached for their comment in this regard.