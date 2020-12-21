Senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das advises leaders not to sully CM’s image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and general secretary of the party (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das on Sunday advised party colleagues not to do anything which will sully the image of Chief Minister and party chief Naveen Patnaik. Apparently referring to expelled MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, Das, a former minister, said people’s faith in the Chief Minister is growing and it is for him that the BJD has become a strong regional outfit. “Nothing should be done to sully his image and his ideals should be taken to every people in the State,” he said.

Stating that the party comes first, Das said, “If the party remains strong, we can become ministers and MLAs. The only way to make the Chief Minister happy is by working for the people.”

Das said BJD is preparing to come to power for the sixth consecutive time in the next elections and for that the party leaders will have to discipline themselves.

Addressing the meeting, senior vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said questions were being raised about the stand of the BJD. The Chief Minister has everything clear in his address at the BYJD meeting, he said and added that the fight against Central neglect will continue.

