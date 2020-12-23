Congress asks CM Naveen Patnaik 10 questions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday renewed its attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by asking him 10 questions over his decision to placate the BJP led government at the Centre. Responding to the Chief Minister’s speech at the BYJD meeting in which he had said that Congress governments in the State were always remote controlled by the Centre, senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo asked who was behind his decision to support demonetisation and implement the GST Act.

Criticising the Chief Minister for supporting antifarmer Farm Acts, Kanungo asked why he did not bring separate laws in this regard as has been done by some other states. The Congress also asked why Naveen was silent on the demand for social category state status for Odisha for six years and did not portest the non -revision of coal royalty for many years.