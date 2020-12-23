Districts asked to remain ready for Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government directed all districts to remain prepared with all arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination, which is expected from January. As many as 3.2 lakh healthcare workers, including 1.4 lakh iCDS functionaries will be vaccinated in the first phase. At the State Steering Committee on Covid vaccination meet on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary of health Department PK Mohapatra asked Collectors to supervise the arrangements at district and block levels and visit blocks if required to take stock of preparations and training of vaccinators.

As decided by the Government, PRi members, all elected people’s representatives, community and religious leaders will be involved during the mass vaccination drive of Covid vaccine across the State. NhM director Shalini Pandit highlighted the guidelines to be followed while identifying Covid warriors and persons above 50 years of age and with comorbidities who will be vaccinated in the second phase campaign. She advised to remain alert for any kind of adverse effect post vaccination and take necessary action. As many as 8267 vaccinators have been enlisted and 29,276 vaccination sites have been identified to carry out the campaign.