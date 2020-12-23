IMD issues cold wave alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The india Meteorological Department on Tuesday sounded a cold wave alert in 10 districts of the State during the next 48 hours. Severe cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in Angul, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi, while cold wave may prevail in parts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh on December 23 and 24.

Intense cold wave conditions gripped the State on the day with mercury plunging below 10° Celsius in 12 places. The lowest minimum temperature of 4° C was recorded at Phulbani, while Malkangiri saw the highest maximum temperature of 30°C.

Apart from Phulbani, minimum temperature remained 5.5 in Daringbadi, 6 in Angul, 6.6 in Koraput, 7.2 in Bhawanipatna, 7.5 in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, 8.5 in Baripada, 8.8 in Balangir, 9 in Keonjhar and Titilagarh, 9.2 in Sonepur and 9.5 in Boudh. Daringbadi witnessed a thin layer of frost in the early morning. Minimum temperature also remained 10.5°C in Cuttack and 11.7°C in the State Capital.