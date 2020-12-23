Order on withholding salary of senior officers recalled

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa high Court has recalled its order related to withholding salaries of the secretaries of finance and Law departments for the month of December. Acting tough on non-compliance with an earlier ruling, the hC had issued the order on December 11. however, the hC was irked as the State government took the plea that the matter requires the concurrence of the Law/finance Department before obtaining the approval of the government.

The Court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by 81-year-old Mithuram Bhoi seeking intervention against non-compliance with a direction to the State government to pay him his actual pension from february 1, 2020 and all arrears by April 1, 2020. The order was issued on December 12, 2019. Bhoi was a work charged employee under the hirakud dam project in Sambalpur district who had retired in 1998.

The division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi recalled the order after the State counsel informed on Monday that the State government has complied with the hC’s December 12, 2019 order. As there are some errors in calculation of the dues of the petitioner, the same will be rectified and the corrected amount will be released in favour of the petitioner, the State counsel told the court. in view of it, the bench dropped the contempt proceeding order.