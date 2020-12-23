STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State sees growth in bank loans to farmers, MSMEs

CM asks banks to continue advancing loans to different sections

Published: 23rd December 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that there has been an improvement in banks advancing loans to different sections, MSMes, farmers and members of Mission Shakti during the last several weeks to help in the revival of State’s economy and restoration of livelihood which are under tremendous strain because of the Covid-19.

Reviewing the situation with the district collectors and heads of different banks through video-conference, the Chief Minister asked the banks to continue with the trend and said that the State Bank of india (SBi) has provided the highest loan of `7,250 crore to the MSMe sector in Odisha. Central Bank of india (CBi) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have also advanced more loans than the targets fixed for them, he said and added that Bank of Baroda, indian Bank and Axis Bank should scale up in this regard. expressing satisfaction over the flow of credit to the MSMe sector, the Chief Minister said that Nayagarh and Jajpur performed well in this regard while Gajapati, Deogarh and Nuapada need to improve.

Stating that advancement of loans to farmers has also improved, the Chief Minister praised the State Cooperative Bank, Canara Bank and Bandhan Bank for their good show while asking CBi, PNB and UCO Bank to improve. Sundargarh, Sonepur and Balangir districts have performed well in this regard while Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts should improve, he said.

Similarly, the performance of Rural Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank and SBi has been good in advancing loans to Mission Shakti members, the Chief Minister said and asked Union Bank of india and Axis Bank to perform better. Loan disbursement in this regard has been very good in Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Balasore districts, he said. The Chief Minister hoped that all banks and district administrations will achieve their target to advance loans to needy sectors by the year end. Naveen said he will review the situation again on february 26, 2021.

He said that the Union finance Minister will be informed about banks who perform well and they would be awarded. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Agriculture, MSMe and Mission Shakti need massive investment to turn around the economy. Principal secretary in MSMe department Satyabrata Sahu said that 63 per cent of the target for providing loans to the MSMes has been achieved. he said the target will be achieved by the year end.

