Units making fake Cement, saUCes bUsteD

CUTTACK: After spurious ghee, the Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted a fake cement manufacturing factory in Jagatpur and another sauce and spices adulteration unit in Netaji Nagar within Madhupatna police limits. Manager of the fake cement manufacturing factory Davis Joshi has been detained. On a tip off, a team of Jagatpur police raided the factory located in Surya Nagar and seized 1,000 bags of fake Ambuja brand cement. Around 10,000 bags of damaged cement, new empty cement bags, different equipment and tools used for production and packaging of fake cement were also seized.

Police have also seized a 10-wheeler truck from the factory which was used for transportation of the cement packets. Preliminary investigation revealed that the adulterated cement was being prepared using damaged cement and other materials like marble dust, chemical colours and a small quantity of white cement.

The adulterated cement was packaged in Ambuja cement bags having fake trademarks and sold in the open market, informed ACP, Zone-1, Amarendra Panda. investigation is on to find out since when the factory was operational and from where the raw materials were being procured.

“We are also trying to find out where the fake cement was being supplied and the accused proprietor’s unholy nexus with any big rackets in connection with cement adulteration,” said Panda. efforts are on to arrest the owner of the fake cement manufacturing unit who is at large. Similarly, police raided a spurious sauce and spice manufacturing unit at Netaji Nagar in Cuttack town and seized a truck load of adulterated tomato and chilli sauces besides, different kinds of spices worth more than `5 lakh.

One person has been detained. Cheap quality raw materials, harmful chemicals, preservatives, essence and equipment used for the manufacturing of fake food items were also seized, said ACP Subha Narayan Muduli. While pumpkin puree, potato paste, essence and harmful colours were used for making the sauces, insect infested rice powder and chemicals went into making of the spices. They were being sold in the open market under the names of popular brands.