STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Alcohol test mandatory in all fatal accidents

 The State government has decided to go for mandatory alcohol and drug tests of drivers in all fatal accidents for detection of drunken driving.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has decided to go for mandatory alcohol and drug tests of drivers in all fatal accidents for detection of drunken driving. Worried over rising deaths due to road accidents, the Commerce and Transport department has asked the DGP and Health department to issue necessary instructions for compulsory breath and blood test of drivers in case of fatal accidents and cases of grievous injuries. They have been directed to instruct officials for a viscera test of drivers in case the driver dies in an accident to detect whether he/she was drunk while driving.

The field staff will have to submit a monthly report to the department in this regard. In a letter to the DGP, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department and Commissioner of Police, Principal Secretary of Transport department Madhusudan Padhi expressed concern over steady rise in accident deaths in the State.

“As per Crime Branch records, 1,068 road accidents occurred in 2019 due to drunken driving, which is 9.65 per cent of the total accidents. But feedback received from field level officials indicated that drunken driving cases are under reported. Steps need to be taken immediately to detect the actual number of accidents that occur due to drunken driving,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alcohol test
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp