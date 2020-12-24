Alcohol test mandatory in all fatal accidents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to go for mandatory alcohol and drug tests of drivers in all fatal accidents for detection of drunken driving. Worried over rising deaths due to road accidents, the Commerce and Transport department has asked the DGP and Health department to issue necessary instructions for compulsory breath and blood test of drivers in case of fatal accidents and cases of grievous injuries. They have been directed to instruct officials for a viscera test of drivers in case the driver dies in an accident to detect whether he/she was drunk while driving.

The field staff will have to submit a monthly report to the department in this regard. In a letter to the DGP, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department and Commissioner of Police, Principal Secretary of Transport department Madhusudan Padhi expressed concern over steady rise in accident deaths in the State.

“As per Crime Branch records, 1,068 road accidents occurred in 2019 due to drunken driving, which is 9.65 per cent of the total accidents. But feedback received from field level officials indicated that drunken driving cases are under reported. Steps need to be taken immediately to detect the actual number of accidents that occur due to drunken driving,” he pointed out.