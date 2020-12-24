STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child rights panel raises concern over defunct help desks in police stations

CUTTACK:   Odisha  State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has expressed serious concern over non-functional women and children help desks at different police stations in the city. OSCPCR member Mandakinee Kar paid a surprise visit to Bidanasi and Cantonment police stations on Tuesday. While there was no help desk at Bidanasi police station, the room at Cantonment was locked. In 2005, the State government had announced establishment of special desks in police stations to ensure better and prompt response to crime against women and children.

But after 15 years, the desks reveal a very sorry state of affairs. Expressing serious displeasure, Kar dialled Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and asked him to ensure proper functioning of help desks at all police stations in the city. She also asked Singh to keep an agenda for discussion on child right protection in the monthly crime review meeting. Later, she met the Collector and urged him to monitor the functioning of the help desks.

OScPcr pitches for ‘a Day for children’

Bhubaneswar: The OSCPCR has urged all law makers in the State to nominate a child from each panchayat and involve them in the governance process at least for a day in a quarter to make the constituency child-friendly. OSCPCR Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said there should be a day in each quarter as ‘A Day for Children’ to improve participation of children in governance process. “Increasing political will help in effective implementation of child rights in the State,” she said.

