STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nayagarh minor girl murder case: SIT finds towel used to wipe victim’s nosebleed 

Based on the information, police searched his house on the day and seized the towel, which was examined by scientific experts.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a new development to the Nayagarh minor rape and murder, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday seized the prime accused’s towel that he allegedly used to wipe off the nosebleed of the fiveyear- old girl while strangulating her to death in his house at Jadupur village. Police took the 17-year-old accused on remand on Tuesday. During interrogation, he informed police about using his towel to wipe off the victim’s nosebleed.

Based on the information, police searched his house on the day and seized the towel, which was examined by scientific experts. They found blood stains on it and sent the towel for further examination to a laboratory. “After disposing off the victim’s body and her leggings, he returned to his house and washed the towel. The victim’s mother had also visited his house during that time to look out for her daughter,” said police sources.

SIT Chief Arun Bothra and other officers on Wednesday visited the pond again from where the victim’s body and leggings were recovered. Sources said the victim was wearing a locket and the police tried to trace it in the pond with the help of ODRAF personnel but could not find anything. The victim’s father Ashok Sahoo of Jadupur, however, suspects that the prime accused behind the crime is an influential local of his village.

Pray God for Pari’s justice: Min Sahoo

 With no sign of BJP climbing down from its demand for a CBI probe into Pari murder case and removal of Minister Arun Sahoo, the latter finally broke his silence over the issue that has caused considerable embarrassment to the BJD government. Sahoo, who is holding important portfolios like Agriculture and Higher Education, said he sincerely wished that the truth is revealed in the case. “I pray God that let the truth prevail and the deceased girl gets justice,” he told reporters, while refusing to take further questions. The Minister’s statement came a day after the SIT chief claimed to have solved the murder mystery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayagarh minor rape and murder
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp