Nayagarh minor girl murder case: SIT finds towel used to wipe victim’s nosebleed 

BHUBANESWAR: In a new development to the Nayagarh minor rape and murder, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday seized the prime accused’s towel that he allegedly used to wipe off the nosebleed of the fiveyear- old girl while strangulating her to death in his house at Jadupur village. Police took the 17-year-old accused on remand on Tuesday. During interrogation, he informed police about using his towel to wipe off the victim’s nosebleed.

Based on the information, police searched his house on the day and seized the towel, which was examined by scientific experts. They found blood stains on it and sent the towel for further examination to a laboratory. “After disposing off the victim’s body and her leggings, he returned to his house and washed the towel. The victim’s mother had also visited his house during that time to look out for her daughter,” said police sources.

SIT Chief Arun Bothra and other officers on Wednesday visited the pond again from where the victim’s body and leggings were recovered. Sources said the victim was wearing a locket and the police tried to trace it in the pond with the help of ODRAF personnel but could not find anything. The victim’s father Ashok Sahoo of Jadupur, however, suspects that the prime accused behind the crime is an influential local of his village.

Pray God for Pari’s justice: Min Sahoo

With no sign of BJP climbing down from its demand for a CBI probe into Pari murder case and removal of Minister Arun Sahoo, the latter finally broke his silence over the issue that has caused considerable embarrassment to the BJD government. Sahoo, who is holding important portfolios like Agriculture and Higher Education, said he sincerely wished that the truth is revealed in the case. “I pray God that let the truth prevail and the deceased girl gets justice,” he told reporters, while refusing to take further questions. The Minister’s statement came a day after the SIT chief claimed to have solved the murder mystery.