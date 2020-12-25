Two months on, none held accountable   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Not a single person has been held accountable two months after the deadly explosion at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump near Raj Bhawan claimed two lives and left many grieviously injured.

Police investigation into the explosion brought to fore gross criminal negligence on the part of IOCL authorities as well as the contractor it had engaged which led to the blast on October 7. Yet, Bhubaneswar Police is silent.

IOCL had awarded the contract to a Faridabad-based firm Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd. to carry out the maintenance work of the LPG unit at Raj Bhavan Square filling centre. The firm had appointed Harshvardhan Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh as the chief engineer and he employed three natives of Odisha as technicians.

“Investigation is continuing but we are yet to record statements of the prime witness Srivastava as he is undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Srivastava and one of the technicians Sadananda Nayak of Ganjam district had sustained serious injuries and were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition on the fateful day.

While Nayak succumbed on October 8, police confirmed on October 29 that a technician Simanchal Parida who had gone missing from the filling station following the explosion, was killed at the spot.

Parida, a native of Aska block of Ganjam district, was engaged at the fuel station. Police had recovered around 20 mutilated body parts strewn across the accident site.

Commissionerate Police probe into the incident revealed that IOCL’s award of tender was faulty as it was given to a firm which was not competent to carry out inspection and maintenance at the LPG unit under the Static and Mobile Pressure Vessels (SMPV) Rules.

During investigation, the police also found out that some part of the work was subcontracted to other firms by Surya Shakti by keeping IOCL in the loop but such engagements were not placed on record and incompetent staff was hired.