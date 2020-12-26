Fit India cyclothon on December 27 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has joined the Centre’s Fit India campaign to promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyle among citizens in the State Capital.

As part of the campaign, the BSCL in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise a cyclothon on Sunday and other programmes subsequently.

The 12.1 km cyclothon will start at Ekamra Plaza near Sishu Bhawan square and culminate at Sikharchandi near Infocity in Patia. While the registration for the event will begin at 6 am, the cyclothon will be flagged off at 7.30 am.

“The event under the Fit India initiative of the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports will promote ‘Fitness ki dose, adha ghanta roz’ (Fitness dose, half an hour daily) to make the nation fit, healthy and youthful,” BSCL officials said.

Bhubaneswar has already launched its cyclegiri programme to promote fitness and the Temple City will keep the trend going among the youth and fitness enthusiasts, said BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary.