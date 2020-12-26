STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fit India cyclothon on December 27 in Bhubaneswar

As part of the campaign, the BSCL in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise a cyclothon on Sunday and other programmes subsequently. 

Published: 26th December 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

cycling

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has joined the Centre’s Fit India campaign to promote physical fitness and healthy lifestyle among citizens in the State Capital. 

As part of the campaign, the BSCL in association with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise a cyclothon on Sunday and other programmes subsequently. 

The 12.1 km cyclothon will start at Ekamra Plaza near Sishu Bhawan square and culminate at Sikharchandi near Infocity in Patia. While the registration for the event will begin at 6 am, the cyclothon will be flagged off at 7.30 am. 

“The event under the Fit India initiative of the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports will promote ‘Fitness ki dose, adha ghanta roz’ (Fitness dose, half an hour daily) to make the nation fit, healthy and youthful,” BSCL officials said. 

Bhubaneswar has already launched its cyclegiri programme to promote fitness and the Temple City will keep the trend going among the youth and fitness enthusiasts, said BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Cyclothon bhubaneswar
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp