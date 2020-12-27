STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC bans New Year’s eve celebrations

Each zone will have three squads and the enforcement drive will be launched from December 28.

Published: 27th December 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year eve celebrations on the New Year’s eve at restaurants, hotels and bars in the State Capital on Thursday in view of the pandemic.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body has not allowed any hotel, restaurant or bar to organise New Year eve party. “Special squads have been formed in all three zones of the Capital City for strict enforcement of the order,” Chaudhary said. 

Each zone will have three squads and the enforcement drive will be launched from December 28. “No leniency will be shown to the violators and appropriate action will taken against the party organisers,” the Commissioner said. 

BMC officials said there is a need to intensify Covid-19 preventive measures in the backdrop of fresh wave of infections in foreign countries. With the fresh threat of a new Covid strain detected abroad, the civic body has asked the hotels to avoid year-end gathering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp