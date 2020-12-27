BMC bans New Year’s eve celebrations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year eve celebrations on the New Year’s eve at restaurants, hotels and bars in the State Capital on Thursday in view of the pandemic.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body has not allowed any hotel, restaurant or bar to organise New Year eve party. “Special squads have been formed in all three zones of the Capital City for strict enforcement of the order,” Chaudhary said.

Each zone will have three squads and the enforcement drive will be launched from December 28. “No leniency will be shown to the violators and appropriate action will taken against the party organisers,” the Commissioner said.

BMC officials said there is a need to intensify Covid-19 preventive measures in the backdrop of fresh wave of infections in foreign countries. With the fresh threat of a new Covid strain detected abroad, the civic body has asked the hotels to avoid year-end gathering.