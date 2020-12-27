Care for handicapped animals? You can give them a home  

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a unique initiative to support animals with disabilities, a city based organisation ‘Speak for Animals’ is organising an adoption campaign ‘Sahayog’ to find homes for such needy creatures. A three-day camp kicked off on the occasion of Christmas with the first day held at Jagamara on December 25 and the second day scheduled on Sunday at DN Regalia mall in Kalinga Vihar area. Six to seven animals with disabilities will be put up for adoption.

SFA’s animal shelter at Naharkanta has around 70 animals of whom, 40 including cats, dogs, calves, roosters and swans were injured in accidents or have been victims of cruelty. The animals up for adoption include a puppy with a head injury, two more puppies with crippled legs and as many more with nerve damage and an amputee.

Organisation’s founder-chairperson Kusal Biswas said, they rescue the animals from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and provide them treatment. The animals are released after they recover completely. “Of the 40 disabled animals in our shelter, many cannot be left alone as they have not fully recovered. To support them, we have launched this adoption campaign so that they can find a family that provides them a better life”, said Kusal.

On the first day of the campaign, a three-month-old puppy with a crippled leg and a three-month-old cat that had met with a road accident were adopted by two persons. Interestingly, five differently-abled children are volunteering for the campaign.

The adoption campaign will conclude on Tuesday at the Esplanade One mall in the city where six animals will be put up for adoption. The special event will see a discussion on laws relating to prevention of cruelty on animals by National Law University’s Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Professor Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh and the institute’s professors who have expertise in the field. “The response so far has been good. We are getting a lot of queries related to adoption of animals with disabilities,” said Biswas.