Murders, robberies witness rise in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Murders and robberies have witnessed a rise while there has been a decline in rape cases in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) in the last four years. As per Commissionerate Police data, 40 murder cases have been recorded in the Capital City till November this year against 39 in 2019, 43 in 2018 and 29 in 2017. Similarly, 330 cases of robbery were reported during the period as compared to 266 in 2019, 194 in 2018 and 193 in 2017.

However, the number of rape cases recorded this year is less than the last three years. Between January and November 2020, 106 cases of rape were reported against 149 in 2019, 122 in 2018 and 125 in 2017. At least 1,684 theft cases have been reported till last month as compared to 1,905 in 2019, 1,555 in 2018 and 1,576 in 2017. Besides, 319 cases of burglary were reported till November this year against 337 in 2019, 229 in 2018 and 221 in 2017.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash on Saturday chaired a meeting with all the IICs and ACPs at Airfield police station here to discuss various strategies to improve law and order situation in the city. Issues relating to property offences, disposal of pending cases and other matters were discussed, he said.

Sources said about 15,000 cases are pending in different police stations in Bhubaneswar.

Police crack whip on D-brothers’ illegal arms

Cuttack: Continuing to crack its whip on the D-brothers, Commissionerate Police has seized huge cache of arms, ammunition and cash from their house in the last two days. “Three 9 mm pistols, five magazines, 175 rounds of live ammunition and `16.5 lakh cash were recovered during the two-day search,” said DCP Prateek Singh while briefing mediapersons here on Saturday.

From the preliminary investigation, it appears that the gangster brothers who were involved in extortion activities had hidden the cash, arms and ammunition in secret chambers made in ceiling and walls in different places of the house. While elder brother Sushant did not cooperate the police, the firearms and cash were unearthed as per the confessional statements of his younger brother Sushil who also helped police in detecting the secret chambers, the DCP said.

“A fresh case will be registered on the basis of the recoveries and further investigation will continue to unearth the funding links,” said Singh. The gangster siblings have also revealed the modus operandi through which they are able to operate their crime syndicate from behind the bars. “We will further bring them on remand for more interrogation,” the DCP said.