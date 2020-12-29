92 UK returnees unreachable, Health department seeks report from BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the fear of highly infectious new SARS-CoV2 strain, 92 persons, who had recently returned to the State from the UK are untraceable. Most of the returnees belonged to Bhubaneswar.Sources said 181 people had returned to Odisha from Britain between November 31 and December 21. As per the advisory from the Centre, the State government had started tracing the returnees, who were to be subjected to Covid test.

So far, only 89 returnees have been contacted in different districts, while the rest are yet to be traced. Preliminary investigations revealed many of the untraceable returnees have either moved to other cities or provided wrong contact number and address.

Of the 74 people who returned to Bhubaneswar in the last one month, only about five have been contacted. The Health and Family Welfare department has pulled up Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to trace the rest of the returnees.

“We had sent the list of returnees to the respective districts for identifying, contact tracing and testing. Most of the districts have been able to trace the foreign returnees. We have directed the BMC to submit a detailed report on the status of returnees by Tuesday,” said a health official.

The Health department, however, appealed to the people not to panic as most of those who had returned between December 7 and 22 have been traced and the duration of stay of the rest is beyond the mandated 14-day quarantine period.

“Still, efforts are on to trace them so that their test and subsequent genome sequencing can be conducted. Following the new alert over the virus mutation, 133 samples have been collected from 89 returnees and their 44 family members. Six returnees including two of their family members have tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” the official added.