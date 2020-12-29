Narasingha Mishra falls unconscious while addressing rally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra was rushed to a private hospital after he fell unconscious while addressing a party rally here on Monday. Mishra attended a function near DAV School in Unit-8 on the occasion of the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress. Later, he went to attend the Triranga Yatra in a vehicle to gherao the local CBI office for the delay in investigation into chit fund scam in which several BJD leaders were allegedly involved. After reaching the CBI office, he suddenly fell ill while delivering an address. Mishra was rushed to the Apollo Hospital where doctors began his treatment in the emergency ward. His condition is now stated to be stable.His son Samarendra Mishra said he is alright and will be under observation for two days.

Later, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons that Mishra had come all the way from his home town in Balangir to attend the party meeting on Monday. After travelling such a long distance, he was exhausted, he said and added that his condition is now stable and he is all right.

Earlier, addressing the Foundation Day celebrations at the Congress Bhawan here, Patnaik called upon all the party leaders and workers to come forward to take the country and the State forward when democracy is in danger. He criticised the Centre and the State government for their all round failure and the growing crime against women in Odisha.