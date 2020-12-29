STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Narasingha Mishra falls unconscious while addressing rally

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra was rushed to a private hospital after he fell unconscious while addressing a party rally here on Monday.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Narasingha Mishra

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra was rushed to a private hospital after he fell unconscious while addressing a party rally here on Monday. Mishra attended a function near DAV School in Unit-8 on the occasion of the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress. Later, he went to attend the Triranga Yatra in a vehicle to gherao the local CBI office for the delay in investigation into chit fund scam in which several BJD leaders were allegedly involved. After reaching the CBI office, he suddenly fell ill while delivering an address. Mishra was rushed to the Apollo Hospital where doctors began his treatment in the emergency ward. His condition is now stated to be stable.His son Samarendra Mishra said he is alright and will be under observation for two days. 

Later, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons that Mishra had come all the way from his home town in Balangir to attend the party meeting on Monday. After travelling such a long distance, he was exhausted, he said and added that his condition is now stable and he is all right.

Earlier, addressing the Foundation Day celebrations at the Congress Bhawan here, Patnaik called upon all the party leaders and workers to come forward to take the country and the State forward when democracy is in danger. He criticised the Centre and the State government for their all round failure and the growing crime against women in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasingha Mishra
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp