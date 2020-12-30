Six Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation teams to trace elusive UK returnees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Health and Family Welfare department sought report on the UK

returnees, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday intensified its drive to trace those, who have been unreachable after their arrival in the city.

The civic body administration formed six rapid response teams to find the whereabouts of the people. The teams will verify the contact details of the returnees and visit their respective native places.

The BMC was provided the list of returnees in two phases. "A list of 21 travellers was received in the first phase. Among them, three have tested positive. The second list comprising names of about 74 returnees came on Monday. Some of them have been identified and efforts are on to locate others. Once they are

traced, samples will be collected for testing," BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

Sources said most of the untraceable UK returnees belonged to Bhubaneswar and Ganjam. While a majority have moved to other states and cities for vacation, some of the travellers have provided wrong address and contact numbers.

Of the 181 travellers who had returned to the State between November 31 and December 22, the administration of respective districts have traced 141 returnees in 18 districts.

Citing the high transmissibility of the new UK strain, the Health department has sounded an alert and appealed the returnees to come forward and get tested so that they and their contacts can be saved from further health complications.

So far, 141 returnees and their 44 contacts have undergone Covid tests. Of the 185 samples tested, six have been found to be positive. Health department sources said three returnees - two from Khurda and one from Jagatsinghpur - and their three contacts have tested positive.

Three samples of the returnees have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and sample of three contacts sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. The results are awaited.