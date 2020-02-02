Bhubaneswar Development Authority to hold Park Utsav every Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will host Park Utsav in the city parks every Sunday to encourage a healthy lifestyle among residents and create a festive environment during weekends.

The event will begin from February 2 at Indira Gandhi and Madhusudan Das parks. It will be organised for seven consecutive Sundays at different parks and will conclude on March 15.

“Park Utsav will have cultural events, yoga, art, storytelling, programmes for senior citizens, health check-ups and much more. The event timing will be 7 am to 9 am,” BDA officials said.

The development authority will engage a 10-member team in each park during the event to safeguard park infrastructure.

Adequate parking arrangements will be made to avoid traffic mess.

The BMC will also conduct awareness programme on ‘Mu Safaiwala’ among citizens during the festival.