Bhubaneswar hospital denies man of coronavirus tests as he has not been to China

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as coronavirus scare gripped the world with the infection spreading to 18 countries, a US-returned scientist, who fell sick, was allegedly denied tests by the Capital Hospital on Saturday. Because he had not travelled to China!

Mallikarjuna Kandalam, a scientist with Bengaluru-based biotech firm, was in the City to attend a conference.

He presented himself before the hospital after he developed certain symptoms similar to coronavirus, but the hospital staff refused to collect his blood and swab samples.

Down with fever, cold and sore throat, Mallikarjuna said he first visited a hospital at Nayapalli on Friday and reported at the Capital Hospital OPD on Saturday on the advice of the attending doctor, who suspected both bacterial and coronavirus infection.

“I was scared because I was in the US one week back to attend a conference where several Chinese were also present. I wanted to get the tests done so that the suspicion can be cleared. But, to my utter surprise the hospital staff refused stating that samples of only those people returning from China will be collected,” he said.

Mallikarjuna was taken aback when pathology lab staff told him that they did not know how to collect samples for coronavirus test and referred him to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). “I went there, but had to return without any test as the centre was closed for holiday. I again went to the Capital Hospital and one of the staff advised me to meet hospital manager.

Neither the manager nor the superintendent was present at the time. How can a hospital deny tests when everybody is concerned about the new virus infection?” he wondered.

Left with no option, Mallikarjuna flew back to Bengaluru where he would get the necessary tests done.

Hospital authorities were, however, clear on their stand. Deputy Superintendent Dr Dhananjay Das said the samples are being collected as per the instructions issued by Union Ministry of Health and Welfare in accordance with WHO guidelines.

“We have been asked to collect blood and swab samples from people showing certain signs and symptoms and have returned directly or indirectly from China. The man from Bengaluru claimed that he had returned from the US, which has not yet reported any positive case,” he added.