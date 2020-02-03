Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Park Utsav' to encourage healthy lifestyle among citizens kicks off in Bhubaneswar

Park Utsav, an event to encourage healthy lifestyle among citizens in the Capital City, kicked off in two parks here on Sunday.

Published: 03rd February 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary along with his family participate in Park Utsav at IG Park on Sunday

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary along with his family participate in Park Utsav at IG Park on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Park Utsav, an event to encourage a healthy lifestyle among citizens in the Capital City, kicked off in two parks here on Sunday.

The event was organised by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at Indira Gandhi and Madhusudan parks on the first day and it will host the festival every Sunday over seven weekends. On a given Sunday, the festival will be held in at least two city parks simultaneously from 7 am to 9 am.
On the first day, around 3,000 citizens of different age groups took part in the festival where various events, including yoga and art session, cultural programmes, awareness campaign on cleanliness, training on sign language to help differently-abled, story telling and programme for senior citizens were organised.
Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a ‘Mu Safaiwala’ campaign and distributed cotton bags among the visitors to discourage them against use of plastic and polythene bags.

As per BDA plan, next Park Utsav will be organised at Biju Patnaik and Buddha Jayanti parks on February 9, Mahatma Gandhi and Kharavela parks on February 16 and City Centre (NICCO Park) and Madhusudan Das Park on February 23. Similarly, the event will be held at IG and Buddha Jayanti parks on March 1, Biju Patnaik and Kharavela parks on March 8 and BDA City Centre and Madhusudan Das Park on March 15.

The Commissionerate Police has also decided to raise traffic awareness among youngsters at the event every week.  BDA Vice-Chairman and BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “While the Park Utsav will continue every Sunday till March 15, we will collect feedback from citizens and analyse their participation to decide whether we should continue the programme or not.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Park Utsav healthy lifestyle
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp