MP Aparajita Sarangi demands cancer treatment hub at NISER

BHUBANESWAR: With the number of cancer cases rising in the eastern States of the country, particularly in Odisha, Lok Sabha MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi has urged the Centre to set up a hub of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) for cancer treatment and research in the State. The BJP MP on Monday met Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh at New Delhi and discussed about the need for a centre for advanced cancer care in Odisha.

She demanded that the centre be set up on the campus of National Institute of Science, Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni where required land and other infrastructure facilities are available.In a letter to the Union Minister, Sarangi said once set up the TMC hub will not only be able to provide affordable care for cancer patients of the State, but also initiate and lead advanced research towards contributing to the health care in the eastern region, especially Odisha.

An institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, NISER now offers integrated 5-year MSc and PhD programmes. The cancer unit, if it comes up, will help promote research besides strengthening treatment facilities.“Odisha Government has already sent its recommendation to the Centre in this connection. It is learnt that Tata Memorial Centre has been setting up such hubs at different locations including Sangrur, Visakhapatnam and BHU campus in Varanasi,” the letter stated.

After the meet, Sarangi informed that the Minister has assured to look into the demand. “He was very positive and stated that his department would work out the modalities. Hoping for the best,” she tweeted.

As per the latest disease-specific study reports published in the Lancet Global Health Journal, about 72 persons per one lakh population in Odisha lose their lives to cancer every year against the national average of around 62.

Tata Trusts has already inked a pact with State Government to create a comprehensive cancer care network in Odisha. It will set up and manage a state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment and Research Hospital on the city outskirts for which foundation stone has been laid.