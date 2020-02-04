Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ArcelorMittal bags Thakurani iron ore mines

After losing Nuagaon and Narayanposhi iron ore mines in an intense bidding process, ArcelorMittal India has bagged Thakurani iron ore block in Keonjhar district. 

Published: 04th February 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After losing Nuagaon and Narayanposhi iron ore mines in an itense bidding process, ArcelorMittal India has bagged Thakurani iron ore block in Keonjhar district. The mine fetched the highest premium of 107.55 per cent (pc). The company won the iron ore mines committing to pay 107.55 pc of its sale value of ore to the State Government, official sources said.

The global steel major will pay taxes, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund and other mining specific levies. Thakurani iron ore block has an estimated reserve of about 179.26 million tonnes. As many as 10 companies had participated in the bid for the block. The floor price of the auction was 72.4 pc.

Earlier, JSW Steel had bagged two iron ore mines with a total reserves of 982 million tonnes. 
The Sajjan Jindal-led company won Nuagaon mine, which is the largest iron ore block in the auction with a total estimated reserve of around 790 million tonne. It also won Narayanposhi iron block with a reserve of 192 million tonnes.

