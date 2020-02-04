Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD to organise 7-day Biju Jayanti celebration

 The BJD has decided to organise a week-long celebration across the State to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from March 5.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paying floral tribute to Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary at Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar on Sunday - Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to organise a week-long celebration across the State to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from March 5. The BJD will also complete 20 years of rule in Odisha on the day.

Announcing the decision here on Monday, former Rajya Sabha MP AU Singhdeo, general secretary Sanjay Dasburma and Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said the BJD Government will complete 20 years on March 5. As this coincides with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the BJD along with its youth and women wings will celebrate it for seven days across the State.

“Apart from the party, the event will also be celebrated by the State Government. Special programmes will also be held in Cuttack, the birthplace of Biju Babu,” they said.

The BJD leaders said different programmes will be held to enlighten the next generation about the sacrifice made by Biju Patnaik in the building the State, his heroic deeds, his contribution in the freedom struggle of the country and other areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Patnaik BJD Biju Jayanti celebration
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp