BJD to organise 7-day Biju Jayanti celebration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to organise a week-long celebration across the State to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from March 5. The BJD will also complete 20 years of rule in Odisha on the day.

Announcing the decision here on Monday, former Rajya Sabha MP AU Singhdeo, general secretary Sanjay Dasburma and Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said the BJD Government will complete 20 years on March 5. As this coincides with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the BJD along with its youth and women wings will celebrate it for seven days across the State.

“Apart from the party, the event will also be celebrated by the State Government. Special programmes will also be held in Cuttack, the birthplace of Biju Babu,” they said.

The BJD leaders said different programmes will be held to enlighten the next generation about the sacrifice made by Biju Patnaik in the building the State, his heroic deeds, his contribution in the freedom struggle of the country and other areas.