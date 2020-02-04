Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation cracks whip, 8 mandaps sealed

While 14 mandaps have necessary approvals, rest 80 have flouted the norms.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Cracking the whip on Kalyan Mandaps for functioning without necessary approvals, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed eight such facilities. The enforcement drive was carried out after the one month deadline given to function halls to get necessary clearances came to an end. The joint enforcement team of the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with the help of Commissionerate Police sealed Rishi Resort at Patia, Pandit Nilakantha College of Library and Information Science Mandap and Atmaram Mandap at Gajapati Nagar, JB Marriage Mandap near Sainik School Square and RCM Market Complex at Press Chowk in North Zone; Sai Garden at Khandagiri and Chandan lodge at Baramunda in South West Zone and Palladium Court Yard Kalayan Mandap at Saheed Nagar in South East Zone on the first day. 

The functioning of a Kalyan Mandap from Pandit Nilakantha College has surprised many, including the BMC officials, who felt that issue needs to be inquired into.BMC Additional Commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick said a total of 16 mandaps will be sealed in the first phase which will continue on Tuesday also, he added.BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said of 94 Kalyan Mandaps that were issued notice in December, only 36 have complied with it so far. 

While 14 mandaps have necessary approvals, rest 80 have flouted the norms. The mandaps have failed to obtain building plan approval, trade licence and also not paid property tax, officials alleged. Besides, most of these facilities don’t have adequate parking facility and even some of them are running on residential plots. All these mandaps don’t have proper waste management facility, they said.Sources said the civic authorities will file case in ODA Court against Kalyan Mandaps and marriage halls running unauthorisedly in the city.

President of Bhubaneswar Mandap Owners’ Association Pratap Jena said the one-month deadline given to Kalyan Mandaps to comply with all norms is very short. “Obtaining all clearances require time. The mandaps should be given at least six months time to comply with all the norms,” Jena added. 

