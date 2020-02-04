Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Eviction drive for SCB expansion from today

 The district administration is all set to launch an eviction drive on Taladanda canal road here on Tuesday for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The district administration is all set to launch an eviction drive on Taladanda canal road here on Tuesday for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital. The eviction drive will be carried out in three phases to recover the encroached Government land required for expansion of road and campus of the hospital.

While the fish market, poultry shops and other business establishments along the canal road will be evicted in the first phase, slum dwelling units will be removed in the second phase shortly after development of the land along Birupa river bank near Nimpur. The Government offices, quarters, Sweeper Colony and Behera Colony will be evicted in the final phase.As many as 130 shops and business establishments located on the road have been identified for eviction. The administration has targeted to evict around 50 shops on the first day of the drive. The evicted shopkeepers will be rehabilitated on store campus of Jobra Irrigation Division, official sources said.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Range) Anil Kumar Samal on Monday visited the Taladanda canal road and Nimpur and held meeting with officials of the district administration, Cuttack Municipal Corporation and other line departments to take stock of the situation. “There is no reluctance, the shopkeepers are happy to leave the encroached land even some of them have suo motu shifted their shops,” said Samal.The civic body officials have been instructed to disburse financial assistance to evictees on the spot during the drive and develop the land with facilities like road, drinking water, electricity and toilets as soon as possible, he added. 

