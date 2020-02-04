Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa High Court sets February 10 date for Pal panel report hearing

The Commission was appointed on March 11, 2008 to study and report on the appropriateness of setting up HC benches other than the principal bench in Cuttack.

Published: 04th February 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday fixed February 10 for hearing on the issue as to whether the Section 3 (4) of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 made it mandatory for the State Government to place a Judicial Commission report before the Legislature. The Court was hearing a PIL seeking HC intervention over delay in tabling Justice CR Pal Commission report in the State Assembly and making it public. 

On January 20, the Court had sought response from the Government as to whether it had the discretionary power to evade the prescribed rule for placing of a report by a Judicial Commission before the Legislature.
The matter was heard on Monday and Mohanty made his submission citing a Supreme Court judgment which stated that it was mandatory for the Government under section 3 (4) of the Act to place a Judicial Commission report before the Assembly.

However, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo pointed out two judgments of different High Courts which had held that section 3 (4) of the Act didn’t make it mandatory for the Government to place a Judicial Commission report before the legislature.Allowing Mohanty time to go through the two HC judgments, the bench adjourned the case to February 10 for hearing on the issue.

