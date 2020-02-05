Marriage venues sealed, clients worry in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The crackdown on kalyan mandaps, operating in violation of civic norms, has presented a precarious problem. People who had booked the facilities months ago for weddings of their near and dear ones are now scrambling to find a new venue at the last minute. Chandan Paikray, who had booked a mandap in September last year, found out on Monday that his venue has been sealed by authorities. Now he must change the venue at the last minute for which he has to cough up an additional Rs 40,000. “Luckily, I had not printed wedding cards or else I could have landed in a serious problem,” he added.

A joint squad of BDA, BMC and Commissionerate Police had to cancel sealing of two mandaps in GGP Colony and Jagamara as marriage functions were underway. Two others were, however, sealed off. Four mandaps will be sealed on Wednesday, sources said. President of Bhubaneswar Mandap Owners’ Association Pratap Jena said, “Odias living across the country have booked mandaps at least six months in advance. Sealing these facilities at such a short notice poses immense inconvenience to our customers as well as us.”

There are only seven BMC mandaps and about 100 private mandaps in the city. During a marriage season, each mandap organises five to seven functions a month. The association alleged that many of its members had submitted compliance documents like holding tax, trading licence at BMC’s zonal offices but these were not forwarded to the head office.

There is another facet to mandaps operating without compliances. Some of them offer the facilities at rates cheaper than those who have invested in better amenities. “At many places, you will find a barely-developed mandap coming up just by the side of one which offers complete amenities for big social functions. They eat into our business,” said a mandap owner.