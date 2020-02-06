One more kalyan mandap sealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its crackdown on kalyan mandaps, functioning without requisite clearances, the civic officials on Wednesday sealed another function hall and imposed penalty on three others that could not be sealed for the second day as the wedding rituals were on.

The joint enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sealed Kanak Banquet Hall at Panchasakha Nagar area of Baramunda on the day.As per the direction of Municipal Commissioner, the team collected `10,000 each from Rajarani and Maa Tarini Mandap, while `50,000 fine was imposed on Manjula Mandap functioning unauthorisedly and littering the area and streets with garbage.BDA enforcement officials said the team will visit three places on Thursday and seal those as per the direction of the Government. The BDA-BMC team has so far sealed 11 mandaps.