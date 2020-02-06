Twin city experiences rainfall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received 14.2 mm and 2.2 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Similarly, Daringbadi recorded 10 mm rainfall followed by Nayagarh 7.2 mm, Chandbali and Puri 6 mm each during the same period. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at many places over north interior districts of Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada and few places in remaining districts of Odisha on Thursday.

The met office also issued a yellow warning and predicted thunderstorm at one or two places over Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada districts during the period.

“Rainfall activity will continue in the State till Sunday. The prevailing weather condition is occurring under the influence of interaction of warm and moist easterly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower level and dry and cold westerly winds at mid and upper level over Odisha,” Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das, said.