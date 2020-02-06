Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tyre killers in Bhubaneswar to check wrong side driving

 In a bid to curb wrong side driving, Commissionerate Police has decided to install spike barriers or tyre killers on roads, a first of its kind experiment in the Capital.

Published: 06th February 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Spike barriers are designed to cut into tyres of vehicles moving on the wrong side puncturing them

Spike barriers are designed to cut into tyres of vehicles moving on the wrong side puncturing them

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb wrong side driving, Commissionerate Police has decided to install spike barriers or tyre killers on roads, a first of its kind experiment in the Capital. Spike barriers are designed to cut into tyres of vehicles moving on the wrong side puncturing them.Informing about the decision, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said it has been planned to install tyre killers in front of Esplanade One Mall here on a pilot basis. The first set will most likely be procured from Pune, he added.

Prior to announcing the decision, the CP had undertaken a comprehensive study of the facility. Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath was on a three-day tour of Hyderabad recently to study various measures implemented by Traffic Police there to check wrong side driving.Bomikhal flyover has compounded the woes of Traffic Police, the reason being commuters using the unidirectional bridge as a bidirectional one in a bid to take a short-cut. Nath said the end of Bomikhal flyover has been selected as there is a possibility of speeding vehicles coming down the incline near the mall colliding with commuters taking short cut on to the bridge resulting in mishaps.

Commissionerate Police has identified about 242 wrong side driving spots in the Twin City and of them 32 are ‘critical junctions’. If the spike barrier experiment at Bomikhal flyover turns out to be successful, the system will be replicated at critical junctions, Nath added.

“Wrong side driving is a non-compoundable offence and we everyday detect at least 10 such violations in the Capital. Apart from regular checking, a special drive is also being carried out every week to curb the menace,” Nath said.Police has also requested National Highways Authority of India  (NHAI) to install spike barriers at four exit points on NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to curb wrong side driving.

Pilot project
The first spike barrier will come up in front of Esplanade One
On success, system to be replicated at 32 critical junctions in Twin City 
242 wrong side driving spots identified in the two cities 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar tyre killers spike barriers
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp